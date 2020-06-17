The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt With All the DLC Is Only $17 ($40 if You're on Switch)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4) | $17 | Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Xbox One) | $17 | Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Switch ) | $40 | Amazon

If you haven’t already followed Geralt of Rivia through hell and back in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, let’s fix that. It’s only $17 to get the game with ALL the DLC on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version is down to $40, which isn’t nearly as nice, but it still represents the lowest we’ve seen for the handheld hybrid.

These are the lowest prices we’ve seen for the complete edition on any platform, so don’t hesitate to add this to your collection if you’ve been itching to check out the countryside.

