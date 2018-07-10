Photo: Gizmodo

If you held a gun to my head and forced me to use a Windows laptop, I’d absolutely choose the Dell XPS 13. Microsoft today is selling one with an edge-to-edge 4K touchscreen, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a Core i5 processor for $899, or bump up to an i7 and 256GB of storage for $1199, which is a fantastic bargain for anyone seeking a mid-to-high end laptop who doesn’t care too much about gaming.

