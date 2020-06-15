It's all consuming.
The Weird Cut-Resistant Glove Alone Is Worth the $14 in This Kitchen Knife Sharpener Deal

Sheilah Villari
For the next few hours get 20% off this three-stage kitchen knife sharpener from Amesser. Trim the savings and bring your knives back to factory pointiness in seconds with this safe and effective sharpener.

Just a few pulls at the slots for your knives is all it takes. It’s quick and easy, two things that a not suspicious at all when returning a butcher knife to ultimate sharpness. Amesser has designed this to be compact to save space on the counter and eliminating the need for several stones for your knives. Don’t worry if you’re a righty or a lefty the ergonomic handle and the slip-resistant mat will keep you safe and make it comfortable to use. Plus you get a cool cut-resistant glove which is honestly worth the $14 alone. This little sleek but durable sharpener is a must for any chef in your home. Your knives will be like new in no time.

This is a lightning deal so it will only run for three more hours or until it runs out. Free shipping for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

