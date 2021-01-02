It's all consuming.
The Weather Outside Is Frightful, So Grill Inside With $20 off a Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-qt Air Fryer | $200 | Best Buy

I don’t know where you’re reading this from, but here in Minnesota, we’ve already got plenty of snow deterring outdoor activities for a while. That includes outdoor grilling, of course, which is why this Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 for just $200 at Best Buy seems like a perfect solution for winter doldrums.

The Foodi isn’t just an indoor grill, it is also a 4-quart air fryer and can also bake, dehydrate, and roast your favorite dishes.

Grab it while it’s at this great price and get cooking!

