Kindle Paperwhite (2018) | $100 | Amazon | 10% cash back for Prime holders
The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite is $30 cheaper today. This is one of the better deals we’ve seen, and if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 10% cash back, which effectively lowers the price to $90.
Oh, and if you want the cheaper, all-new Kindle—that’s also cheaper now, too. It’s selling for $70 which is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The more expensive Oasis is also $50 off with 20% cash back for Prime card members.