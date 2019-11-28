The Vacuum Every Pet Owner Needs Is Down to Just $130

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Shark - Navigator Pet Pro | $130 | Best Buy

Anyone with a dog or cat knows the never-ending war with pet hair. It’s on the couch cushions, the new area rug and every nook and cranny of our homes. This Shark - Navigator Pet Pro ZU62 Bagless Pet Upright Vacuum was designed with pet owners in mind.

This highly-rated vacuum uses its innovative Zero-M self-cleaning brush roll to deliver nonstop hair removal. The Shark -Navigator vacuum also offers a 3XL dust cup for extended cleaning, swivel steering and a lightweight design.

And at $130 , the price tag is a bargain for this popular upright vacuum brand, and the lowest price available for this model so act fast.