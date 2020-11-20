It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Ultimate Stocking Stuffer for Your Favorite Fashionista Is This Karl Lagerfeld Lip Gloss Set

Karl Lagerfeld 2-Piece Lip Gloss Gift Set | $12 | MorningSave

It’s been over a year since the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld passed and while his absence in the industry is still being felt there are tons of his beautiful creations out in the world. If you or a loved one fancies yourself as a fashionista do I have a deal for you. This 2-Piece Lip Gloss Set of the famed icon is just $12. One for you and a chic pal.

These are limited-edition lip glosses in the cutest packaging ever. They are little Karls. I can’t think of a more adorable way to honor such an avant-garde creator. There is even a built-in light and mirror so you apply with perfection as Karl would have wanted. The neutral colors are St. Tropez Sunset and Ramatuelle. Each is highly pigmented, wears nicely all day, and will blend with any ensemble.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

