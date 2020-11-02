The Ultimate Pop Culture Rhyming Game You Need at Your Next Social Distance Get Together, and It's 40% Off

Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game | $15 | Amazon



Now that the cold months are here and the clocks have ticked over m any of us are headed back indoors to our small social circles. If like me you have a handful of people you see regularly and have game nights this is a great one to add to the rotation. Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game is 40% off and you only need 4 people to play.



This is a rhyming charade game. You’ll act out and/or mime celebrity rhymes to your team to help them figure out who the person/thing is. Each is timed and you rack up points by uncovering the r hyming p air cards. Now you will have to have a group of friends a bit in the know of pop culture from a few different decades. This is a game very heavy on media references and celebrity names. But this is sure for a night of fun with some clever friends. I can’t wait for you to act out a “ Yeti eating spaghetti.”

