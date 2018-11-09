Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Evan Amos’ Wikipedia-famous game console photography makes for a stunning coffee table book, and it’s down to an all-time low price on Amazon right now. Featuring 300 pages of full color photography spanning the entire history of video games, it also gives you a rare look inside some iconic consoles.



The $17 list price is already the best Amazon’s ever listed, and the $1 coupon on the page makes it even cheaper at checkout.