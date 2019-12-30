The UGG Closet Is Open and Hundreds Of Styles Are On Sale

UGG Closet Sale Photo : UGG

UGG boots are not ugly, as the nickname might suggest. But they are pricey. If you’ve been eyeing a pair of UGG boots or slippers for a while, now is your chance to see if they’re on sale. The UGG Closet is open. This is when UGG marks down a number of women’s, men’s, and kids styles, for a limited time only . The popular Coquette slipper is included in this sale, and as someone who has had hers for 10+ years, I can attest that these slippers stand the test of time.

You can track the ticker on the top of the UGG Closet website to see when exactly the sale ends (at the time of publishing, there were over 50 hours of the sale left). Typically, this sale is only ope n for four to six days.