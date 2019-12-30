It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsShoes

The UGG Closet Is Open and Hundreds Of Styles Are On Sale

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
515
Save
UGG Closet Sale | UGG
Photo: UGG

UGG Closet Sale | UGG

UGG boots are not ugly, as the nickname might suggest. But they are pricey. If you’ve been eyeing a pair of UGG boots or slippers for a while, now is your chance to see if they’re on sale. The UGG Closet is open. This is when UGG marks down a number of women’s, men’s, and kids styles, for a limited time only. The popular Coquette slipper is included in this sale, and as someone who has had hers for 10+ years, I can attest that these slippers stand the test of time.

Advertisement

You can track the ticker on the top of the UGG Closet website to see when exactly the sale ends (at the time of publishing, there were over 50 hours of the sale left). Typically, this sale is only open for four to six days.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Sunday's Best Deals: Sabrent NVMe Enclosure, Cuisinart Cookware, Kindle eBooks, and More

Master The Force and Get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order For $26 Off

The Official Overwatch Cookbook Is Down to Just $18, GG

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts