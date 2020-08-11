The Turtle Beach Recon Spark Gaming Headset is Only $40 Today

Turtle Beach Recon Spark Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Turtle Beach Recon Spark | $40 | Amazon

This fun color scheme on Turtle Beach’s Recon Spark headset is drawing me in, but not as much as the price tag. The headset is down to $40 at Amazon, the lowest we’ve ever seen it. With 40mm drivers, memory foam, on-board volume controls, a flip-to-mute boom mic, and a steel-reinforced headband, you’re in for long, immersive gaming sessions. There’s a standard 3.5mm connection, you can use it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, smartphones, tablets, and even an old record player if you want.