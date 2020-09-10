Absent the Power Adapter, You Can Finally Buy the TurboGrafx-16 Mini for $100 Again

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Graphic : Gabe Carey

TurboGrafx-16 Mini | $100 | Amazon



After some obfuscated messaging around COVID-19 delays back in March, the TurboGrafx-16 mini is back up for grabs on Amazon, assuming you have $100 to spend. That’s retail price, but with recent stock shortages, you could only find one for double or more on eBay, so we’re calling this a deal. It’s nset to ship in just over a week’s time with a September 19 stock expectation.

Complete with 50 full-fledged seminal classics, the retro gaming console follows the NES and SNES Classic as well as the more evergreen Sega Genesis Mini and PlayStation Classic as yet another throwback system that’ll let you relive the good ol’ days in quarantine (or live through them the first time if you’re under a certain age).

Included in the package, you’ll find the console, a single controller, and an assorted mix of big ticket American TurboGrafx-16 and Japanese PC Engine games like Ys: Book I and II, Dracula X (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood) Military Madness, Bonk’s Revenge, and more. Although you won’t find a power adapter in the box unless you shell out for the currently sold-out $120 bundle, you can swap in just about any old USB AC plug in its stead. Alternatively, you can upgrade your existing TurboGrafx-16 using this HDMI accessory.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was announced last year as the PC Engine Mini in Japan and PC Engine Core Grafx in Europe. The US version has two USB ports and supports a five-way multiplayer adapter. A second controller is availableto buy directly from Hori, but the power adapter is still sold out on Amazon.

