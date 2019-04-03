Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Microfiber hair towels are responsible for completely transforming my hair into a shinier, less frizzy version of itself, and today, my favorite brand of microfiber hair towel is a few bucks off. Aquis’s Original Hair Turban in pink is just $17, compared to the usual $21 price tag. Hair turbans have the added bonus of allowing you to wring out your hair hands-free, so you can go about the rest of your post-shower routine more easily. If you’re not concerned about messing with your curl pattern, it’s deal you’ll want to soak up before it dries out.