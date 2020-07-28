The Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker Clips to Your Bike or Backpack, Now $45

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker Image : Tribit

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker | $45 | Amazon

Soon enough, you’ll be rolling up to your mountain biking trips like Jay from down the block with the boombox blaring on his shoulders. The Tribit StormBox Micro is an ultra portable Bluetooth speaker that clips onto your bike, backpack, or other things that play nicely with clips. It’s 20% off at Amazon right now, or $45 if you’re only interested in totals.

Advertisement

It features powerful speakers driven by XBass technology and a TI amplifier, and with 100-foot range, you don’t have to be very close to your smartphone to keep the signal strong. The StormBox Micro is perfect for outdoor adventures with its IP67 water and dust resistance and 8-hour battery life, and for even more power , you can grab two and pair them up in stereo mode.