We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1: REI SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Gear up for long-weekend outdoor adventures with REI’s January Clearance sale, featuring up to 50% off all kinds of apparel and equipment from a range of your favorite brands, including Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, and more. Also notably among the on-sale items is this 20-degree sleeping bag, one of our favorites.

Many of these selected styles are new to the sale section, and they likely won’t last long. So be sure to gather your supplies before we say “Happy trails!” to this sale on January 22.

#2: ALL OF THE LIGHTS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to get started with Philips Hue? This two bulb kit is marked back down to $100 today, and has everything you need to start creating fun lighting recipes. Those full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so if you need a hub, this is a great deal. Just be warned, once you buy these, you’re going to want to buy a lot more of them.



#3: MORE THAN (WAY)FAIR PRICES

Image: Wayfair

You’ve spent the month thus far dutifully following up on your New Year’s resolutions (right?), so it’s probably time to upgrade your home to match the new and improved you. Wayfair’s Ultimate 4-Day Clearance sale is here to help you do just that, with up to 75% off everything from storage solutions to wall art to mattresses, in addition to discounted furniture for every room in your house. But while there are thousands of home products to sift through, there’s only four days to do it, so get moving on this deal before it packs up and goes home.

#4: ONE CONTROLLER TO RULE ‘EM ALL

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Any number of remotes more than one too many remotes, and this $30 Logitech Harmony can consolidate them all into one device.



The Harmony 650 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

#5: STRETCH BAND SALE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Still haven’t given up on those new year’s fitness goals? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house, with up to 150 pounds of resistance if you use all of the bands in concert. And at $16 (with promo code MPOW146A), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

#6: DAGNE DOVER BAGS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I recently waxed poetic about my love for the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall, and — whaddya know? — it’s now 20% off in select, on-sale colors. Just use promo code SWEETDEAL to get one (or four, one in each size) and experience the freewheeling delight that a many-pocketed, neoprene-nylon bag can bring forth.



All other Dagne Dover sale items — including totes, wallets, backpacks, pouches, and even a fanny pack in appealing shades of teal, peach, and grey — are also an extra 20% off (with the same promo code). Bag this deal now before its sent packing.

#7: AN ABSOLUTE UNIT

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Find someone who looks at you the way cats look at the PetFusion cat lounger. Normally $50, it very rarely goes on sale, because with 6,000 reviews and an insane 4.8-star rating, it probably sells itself. It’s made of recycled cardboard, its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch, and the grooves of the cardboard are perfect for rubbing in some catnip for hours of (your) entertainment.



These deals never last long, so I’d go ahead and pounce on it while you can.

#8: BABY KNIFE, DOO DOO DOO

If you’re the type to carry around a blade on the daily, your options just got a lot more portable. Hot off the heels of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, the lilliputian WESN Titanium Microblade just launched on Amazon last month, and you can save 15% with promo code 15QAW1EC, which brings it down to $43. I can think of no better tool to open all of the boxes you order from Kinja Deals.

WESN also makes an adorable leather sheath, and it’s also 15% off with code 1552OYO3.

#9: BULK UP, BRO

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

January is high time for supplement manufacturers, because Amazon just kicked off the seventh protein-packed Gold Box deal of 2019. Whether you missed out on the other sales or just didn’t like what you saw, you’ve got another chance today to save on protein bars, powders, and more from the subtly-named Muscletech. Prices start at under $10 for multivitamins, and under $30 for certain powders, so head over to Amazon and start flexing with the full selection.



#10: Mmm... POW!

Photo: Amazon

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s WH1000XM3s line or Bose’s QC35s, they annihilate the competition on price at just $40.



If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPOW143H at checkout to save $20.