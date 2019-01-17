Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: TVs FOR THE SUPER BOWL

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the 2018 55" model, and a solid deal on the 65" as well.

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the 55" marked down to $1,497, and the 65" to $2,297. The former is a match for the best price we’ve seen, and the latter is the best price we’ve seen since October. Order now, and you’ll have it in time for the large, important football game!

#2: JOIN THE j.CREW

Earlier this week, J.Crew was taking half-off their sale section, which was good. But now, they’re upping that deal, and topping it off with yet an even better promo that applies to full-priced items, too. For today only, take up to an extra 70% off already marked-down, final sale items, and get 25% off select full-price apparel with promo code GOFORIT. If there were ever a time to stock up on classic, wardrobe-making styles for men, women, kids, it would be right freaking now.



#3: JUST BUY IT

Nike Dri-FIT tees are the chameleons of the workout gear ecosystem, equally at home in the weight room, on a run, or in a pickup sports league. If you ever exercise, you literally can’t have enough of these things. So go ahead and sprint over to Amazon to grab as many as you can for $15 before the prices go back to normal.



Don’t see your size in stock? Don’t sweat it; the deal is available on multiple colors, but the greys and blacks seem to have the most sizes on sale.

#4: MASK IN THE GLORY

No matter what your skin concern may be, Boscia has a mask to fix that. And right now, a selection of said masks from the skincare brand is available at half price. That includes Boscia’s Luminizing Pink Charcoal Mask, a detoxifying peel-off mask; the Sake Bright White Mask, another peel-off that battles hyperpigmentation and uneven tone and texture; Charcoal Pore Pudding, a pore-minimizing, hydrating wash-off treatment; and a range of sheet masks. After all, there’s nothing like slapping on a mask and binging a Netflix series on a cold winter’s night.

#5: RGB-powered smartphone

Gamers, the smartphone deal you’ve been waiting for is here. An unlocked, second-generation Razer Phone is down to $700 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of $100. And if you activate with Verizon you’ll get a $250 Prepaid Mastercard.

Gizmodo says “Razer’s second effort is something that’s better for both normies and gamers” thanks to the upgrades made to its speaker, screen, and cameras.

Other noteworthy features of the Razer Phone 2 include RGB lighting, IP67 water-resistance, Qi wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 5.7-inch 120Hz screen.

Be sure to act soon because this offer won’t last.

#6: A LESS FUN SWITCH DEAL

Photo: Amazon

When you think of smart lighting, you probably think of special lamps and bulbs. But Belkin’s WeMo dimmer switch adds a brain to pretty much any light fixture in your home, including ceiling lights.

Priced today at an all-time low $50, the switch replaces a regular dimmer light switch installed in your home, and uses Wi-Fi to control and dim your lights from your phone, or via your favorite voice assistant. You can even schedule it to automatically turn off at night, or use it to simulate people being home when you’re away to ward off ne’er-do-wells. Best of all, there’s no hub required; it talks directly to your router.

#7: ITALIAN LEATHER FLAT

First came the Day Heel, Everlane’s ultra comfortable, block-heeled shoe that notoriously had a 15,000 person waitlist. Then came the follow-up: the coveted Day Glove, an ingeniously simple Italian leather flat that’s versatile enough to effortlessly take you from day to night and comfy enough to run in. And today only, the Day Glove is available at a rare discount.

Get a pair (or 2 pairs—that’s the limit per customer) in one of 13 available colors for just $100, down from its regular $115 price tag. Sales on iconic Everlane favorites don’t come around often, so I’d recommend getting in on this deal ASAP.

#8: moist. moist. moist.

In case you haven’t heard, retinol should be a go-to for those looking to rid their skin of acne, dark spots, wrinkles and other imperfections. But because retinol is such a skincare super star, it doesn’t usually come cheap — that is, until now, because Amazon is offering up a $5 off coupon on this solid LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer.

It will only cost you $15 to start seeing wow-worthy skin clearing results. Just remember, this stuff is powerful, so it’s best to ease this product into your skincare routine slowly before diving face first into daily use.



#9: GIVE YOUR WRISTS A BREAK

Our readers’ recently crowned favorite work mice were all either Logitech mice or vertical mice. But did you know that Logitech also makes a vertical mouse of its own? Even at today’s all-time low $84, it’s a lot more expensive than other RSI-mitigating mice, but in return, you get all the expected Logitech accouterments like a 4,000 DPI sensor, Logitech’s FLOW software to move things between computers, and the ability to pair with either Bluetooth or a USB dongle.



#10: MONSTER MESH DEAL

TP-Link’s answer to the mesh networking trend is back on sale, and you can get three Deco M5 routers for just $157 today after clipping the $20 coupon, the best price we’ve seen outside of a few, short-lived $145 deals around Black Friday.



With enough combined range to cover a 4,500 square foot home, this a pretty stellar price compared to similar products on the market. I was actually sent a demo unit of the three-pack to try out last year, and while I couldn’t really test the range in my one bedroom apartment, I found them to be very easy to set up.