#1: Massive TV MASSDROP

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the 2018 55" model, and a solid deal on the 65" as well.

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the 55" marked down to $1,500, and the 65" to $2,300. The former is a match for the best price we’ve seen, and the latter is the best price we’ve seen since October. Order now, and you’ll have it in time for the large, important football game!

#2: ipads for beautiful people

I love my fancy, new 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $70 off the 64GB silver model on Amazon, or $100 off the 512GB space gray version.



During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.

#3: BB-UNder $80

The spherical BB-8 is perhaps the fictional character least suited to be modeled in a LEGO set, but this 1,106 piece kit actually does a remarkable job of portraying the adorable droid with right-angled pieces.



This BB-8 doesn’t roll, obviously, but his head can rotate, and he even has a removable hatch with a pop-out welding torch inside. The product page takes great pains to clarify that it’s a non-functioning welding torch, but I’m sure there are some DIY enthusiasts out there who would love to replace it with the real thing. Please, get in touch if you do.

Normally $100, you can take BB-8 home for $71 today, an all-time low.

#4: USB-C-C-ChECK IT OUT

Monoprice’s 45W USB-C wall charger is ugly as sin, but we’re willing to forgive that at this price. Just add the charger and a white USB-C cable to your cart, and use promo codes PICKME and PICKB at checkout to get both for just $11. Even without the cable, that’s the best price we’ve ever seen on a USB-C charger with that much power. If you own a laptop, a Switch, or anything else that can take advantage of those charging speeds, it never hurts to have a spare charger around the house.



Note: I had trouble getting both codes to work at the same time, but removing the cable and adding it back to my cart did the trick.

#5: WIRELESS WORKOUT HEADPHONES

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably spent a lot of January in the gym and too much time listening to other dudes excessively grunt. Luckily these $90 PowerBeats3 headphones are down to one of their lowest prices ever.



Before you wag your finger about sound quality, Beats have come a long way in recent years, improving a lot since being acquired by Apple. And this pair even include the easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods (see: me). Grab a pair in “Neighborhood Collection” colors, which include Break Blue, Turf Green, Asphalt Gray and Brick Red.



This is a $10 markdown from the price currently on Amazon.

#6: J.Crew FINAL SALE, SALE

New year, new J.Crew. Kick off 2019 by filling your closet with on-sale clothes for men, women and kids from the retailer for an extra 50% off, today only. Use promo code BIGGERSALE to score the savings, but beware: This promotion only applies to final sale styles, so just be certain about your purchase before you checkout.

#7: THE OG ANKER SPEAKER

Anker’s reader-favorite SoundCore Bluetooth speaker spawned a whole line of products, but the original model is still great, and it’s back on sale for a great low price of $23, no promo code required.



The SoundCore’s headlining feature is its 24 hour battery life, and in my experience, that’s a conservative estimate. It also packs in dual 6W drivers for room-filling sound, and looks pretty great to boot.

#8: A GREAT DEAL, BAR NUUN

Water is very good for you, but what if it could be even better for you? Nuun Hydration adds flavor, along with vitamins and/or electrolytes, to you regular ol’ bottle of H2O via a fizzing tablet, and today only, you can stock up on enough packs to fill all your glasses thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Each easy-to-carry tube contains 10 tablets, which would be especially useful before or after your workout.

#9: NOT THAT KIND OF GRINDER

When it’s time to grind, get out this $25 Secura Grinder, now down to its lowest price. With stainless-steel blades and separate removable bowls for chopping and grinding, this grinder will have no trouble crushing anything from coffee beans, to spices, to nuts into a crumbly powder in mere seconds. It’s a deal that won’t grind your gears in the least.



#10: LITTLE, BIG CARDS

4K GoPro footage and Nintendo Switch games take up a ton of space, but you could hold plenty of both with these discounted microSD cards.



The most exciting deal of the bunch is on this gargantuan 400GB card, now down to $84.

From a price-per-gigabyte perspective though, the 200GB card is pretty close to a match for the best deals.