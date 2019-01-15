Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: PLUG IT IN, PLUG IT IN

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Crawling behind your furniture to plug in and unplug your various gadgets day in and day out? That’s so last year. Bring your outlets into 2019 with this $40 TP-Link Mini Smart Plug 2-Pack, which allows you to enable or disable your outlets with your smartphone, put them on an automated schedule, or control them using Alexa. All that, and they each only occupies one socket. Ah, technology.



#2: SEE MY VEST

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I used to think vests were the most useless type of clothing — I mean, why not just wear a jacket? But now, I understand that it’s all about keeping your core extra warm underneath a jacket, and Uniqlo’s Ultra Light Down Vest, now on sale for $40 for both men and women, is the vest that helped me get to this state of enlightenment.

As the name suggests, the vest really is ultra light. So light, in fact, that it’s easy to forget you’re even wearing an extra layer. And yet, it’s still toasty warm, and comes in range of pleasing color options. Maybe the most exciting feature, though, is the fact that it comes with a tiny pouch, which easily attaches to a loop on the inside, so that you can bunch up the vest and put it away if you get too hot while you’re on the go. You could say it’s a vest worth having a vested interesting in owning.

#3: RUN LIKE THE FLASH (SALE)

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Run over to Nordstrom Rack, where an ace of a deal is going on now: ASICS sneakers for both men and women are marked way down, with pairs starting at as little as $40. With a wide range of styles and colors up for grabs, they’re all the motivation you need to keep those fitness goals up and running long past January. But be sure to lace up this discount quickly; these shoes will likely sell out soon, and the deal only runs through the next three days.



#4: LEAF CABLE FOREVER

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to cable subscription or an expensive “cord cutter” over-the-top package to watch the rest of the NFL playoffs (and a lot of March Madness)...you just need an antenna sufficient to pull in local channels where you live.

Mohu has long made some of the best and most popular leaf-style HDTV antennas on the market, and a few different models have rare discounts on Amazon today, in preparation for the best sports time of the year.

The $22 Leaf 30 is probably sufficient if you live in or near a city, though things like tall buildings can make for a spotty signal.

The $46 Leaf 50 normally sells for $10 more, and includes a USB-powered amplifier that can boost weak TV signals.

The $48 Curve 50 should perform similarly to the Leaf 50, but it comes with a stand so you can set it on a shelf, rather than mounting it to a wall.

#5: CHIC THREADS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You don’t need to be part of some exclusive club, nor do you need to have ever visited Monaco, to score great savings on chic Club Monaco apparel; anyone can take an extra 40% off their men’s and women’s sale sections for up to 65% total savings, no promo code necessary. So welcome yourself to the savings club by picking up a stylish new coat, shirt, shoes, pants or any of their other fashion-forward pieces.

#6: CLEMSON APPROVED CHIPS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Save yourself a trip to the vending machine, and pay just under 33 cents per bag on this $13 Frito-Lay variety pack, after you clip the $3 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings. This pack doesn’t play it safe with any bland, original chips (with the exception of the pretzels); it’s full of bolder flavors like sour cream and onion Lay’s and Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips.

#7: L337 Gaming MOUSE

Graphic: Razer

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or snacks for Optimus Prime, but Razer’s DeathAdder series is appealing because it keeps things clean and simple.



The DeathAdder Elite raises the bar with a truly ridiculous 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron mechanical switches, full RGB backlighting, and every other feature you could want, and you can order it from Amazon for $40 today if you have a Prime subscription

#8: CAST IRON CHEF

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and a few of Cuisinart’s iconic models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, along with a couple 12" chicken fryers.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. They’re oven safe for up to 500 degrees, and they even work on induction cooktops, so you can use them in a lot of different ways.

All these deals are all-time low prices, and they’re available on red, white, gray, and blue 7- and 5.5-quart models. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let this deal simmer for too long.

#9: KEEP CALM AND BUILD ON

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s ~4,300 piece London Tower Bridge is one of the most elaborate and detailed architectural sets in the LEGO ecosystem, and $197 is the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday, when it was (very briefly) available for $180. It even includes a little double decker bus! The only thing that’s not realistic is the deep blue water representing the normally brown Thames, but we’ll keep a stiff upper lip and let it slide.



#10: TRAVEL PILLOW

Photo: Amazon

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden rib system to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye. It looks ridiculous, sure, but I promise you that nobody on your flight cares. Honest!

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. While not as good as our exclusive Black Friday deal, you can get any color you want for 10% off on Amazon right now by clipping the on-page coupon.