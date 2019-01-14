Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: DISCOUNTED “PIECE OF JUNK”

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You don’t have to be a nerf-herding scoundrel to appreciate this deal on a1414-piece LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set.

It’s down to $115 today on Amazon, which is about $50 off regular pricing.

#2: 65" TV FROM WALMART

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade before the large, important football game in a few weeks, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $850, which is actually $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

#3: USB-C CHARGER

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $54, but Anker’s knocked that down to $35 today, no promo code required.

#4: V-MODA HEADPHONES

Photo: Amazon

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, they’re down to $100 on Amazon, about $65 less than usual.



#5: MECHANICAL MAGIC

You’ve probably heard a lot about mechanical keyboards in the past few years, and one of the best models on the market is on sale right now.



Most mechanical keyboards are marketed towards gamers, but Das Keyboards are a typist’s dream. Their newest, the Das Keyboard 4, is down to $149 with Mac keycaps, about $20 less than usual.

#6: PRIZM PROJECTOR

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule raised the bar for portable projectors, and now, they’ve taken the guts of that soda can, and put it into a much less expensive home projector.



On paper, the Nebula Prizm’s picture quality stats are a dead ringer for the Capsule’s. It outputs an 800 x 480 picture at 100 lumens, features automatic keystone correction, and has a built-in 5W speaker. However, it lacks an Android OS (you’ll have to use a streaming dongle, or something similar), and it has to be plugged in at all times, since it doesn’t have a battery.

Novelty aside, I could see it being perfect for a kid’s room, or maybe a bedroom or garage where you occasionally want to watch video, but don’t want to keep a TV. And at $85 (down from the usual $130-100), it’s practically an impulse purchase.

#7: FANCY FASHION

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You don’t need a special occasion to don one of Diane Von Furstenberg’s iconic patterned wrap dresses — especially since a slew of swingy styles, including a few tops, are on sale right now at Nordstrom Rack. But if you want to get wrapped up in a new DVF look for around 60% off, act quickly; the designer’s stock is already selling out.

#8: SECURITY TRIPLETS

Photo: Amazon

Netgear’s Arlo home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and the Pro models add additional touches like rechargeable batteries (rather than watch batteries), improved motion detection, two-way intercom, and a base station with 100 decibel alarm. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the three camera starter kit for $335 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



#9: VINTAGE POWER UP

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not the most wide-ranging supplement sale Amazon’s ever run, but today’s Amazon Gold Box does include big savings on several Vintage supplements from Old School Labs, some of which are actually Amazon’s top sellers in their respective categories. Their reviews are great, and the label designs are even better.

The sale includes the likes of protein, joint support, fat burning supplements, and even melatonin to help you sleep, so there’s something for everyone here.

#10: OFFICE GOLD BOX

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new year calls for a new look for your office. Save big on everything from office chairs to tables to sofas with today’s Amazon Gold Box. But there’s no reason to limit yourself to only redoing the workspace; many of the on-sale items, including a couple twin mattresses and plush accent chairs, could certainly be placed anywhere in your home. Just be sure to load up on the furniture you need quickly, as this sale will move along after today.