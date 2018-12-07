Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 J.crew

Amazon isn’t really a place I’d expect to shop for J.Crew brand clothes, but today, there’s an entire Gold Box filled with styles for both men and women. Specifically, the items up for grabs are J.Crew Mercantile, the brand’s more affordable line that’s akin to what’s sold in J.Crew Factory outlets — but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re lacking in quality. In fact, there look to be some very trendy, yet highly affordable coats, sweaters, pants, etc. up for grabs here, all in that classic J.Crew style, stock up now, since this sale is for today only.



#2 networking switch

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches, like this $16 Netgear 8-Port model.



Right now it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and about $7 less than average going rate.

It functions a lot like powerstrip or HDMI splitter but for ethernet. For stuff that requires hardline connections, such as gaming consoles and smart home hubs, switches work like a dream. Perhaps the best part, discount aside, is its plug-and-play functionality.

#3 ipad

Let’s face the facts; you don’t need the iPad Pro. The standard 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. (And it works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro model to do so.)



And right now you can get the 32GB model for $270. Sure, it’s $20 more expensive than the Black Friday price but its a decent consolation price.



#4 dockers and levi’s

You wear the pants when it comes to this deal. Save on Levi’s and Dockers jeans and khakis for both men and women in Amazon’s Gold Box. There are also a few T-shirts, sweatshirts, and jackets available, but remember that those, plus all the pants, will stick around just for today or until sold out, so don’t get caught with your pants down.



#5 breda watches

If it’s time to upgrade your watch, Dallas-based watchmaker Breda makes the minimalist-cool ones your wrist has been craving. And now, you can get a wear-with-everything timepiece of your own with this exclusive 35% off deal on a few of our favorite styles, plus free shipping. Or, since the time for buying holiday gifts is ticking away, get one for someone on your list — anyone who appreciates nice accessories and occasionally needs to know what time it is will appreciate it. Just use code KINJAHOLIDAY to score the savings, and start counting down the seconds until your order arrives.



#6 tvs

If you failed to pull the trigger on a big, beautiful new TV during Deals Week, Walmart is blowing out a bunch of TVs. Full disclosure: Most are basic sets and lack fancy features you’d expect from a TV in 2018, like HDR and apps.



But if you’re on a budget, need a spare TV for an extra room in your house, and it doesn’t have to be the best of the best, these are worth a look.

#7 mechanics tools

This Stanley 99-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, just $45 via promo code STANLEY10, is a pretty great deal — you’d pay at least $67 to a third-party seller on Amazon, and the price just goes up from there. But cost is just one factor when you’re deciding to make a purchase. What else makes this set appealing? I asked our resident tool expert, Corey Foster, and he saw several features worth pointing out:



Stanley owns Craftsman, Porter Cable, Black and Decker, DeWalt, etc., so all the metal tools come off the same forge lines, and I think they are all lifetime warrantied. And can confirm, that’s a very comfortable ratchet to use. Also, they look slick in that black finish.



He was also pleased with the easy-to-read laser-etched sockets and the fact that it’s not padded with a lot of useless tools to just up the count.

So yeah, you can feel pretty confident about this buy, whether it’s for yourself or as a gift for the tool fan in your life. Or, at this price, one of each.

#8 arcade cabinet

If you’ve been toying with the idea of picking up one of Arcade1Up’s 3/4-sized arcade cabinets, this may be the deal to push you over the edge. The Asteroids machine has dropped to $199, $50 under the Black Friday price and the best deal so far for one of these beauties.



Not sure you can deal with the 4-foot size? It’s cool, Walmart also sells a riser to bring it up to standard height.

#9 screwdriver

The Klein Tools 32-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set is just that: A screwdriver with a magnetic screw/bit holder that comes with a range of TORX, TORQ-SET, fraction hex, metric hex, and tri-wing bits, as well as a hex adapter.



Sound like something you need? Then clip the 5% off coupon on the page to cut it to $19, and enjoy your new toy. Not so interested? That’s okay too. We can’t all be Fix-It Felix.



#10 nintendo switch

eBay’s running another sale, this time taking 10% off thousands of items with promo code PHLDAYTEN. One deal of note: A $270 Nintendo Switch.



Yes, unlike the earlier networking switch deal (which is still awesome, btw), this is the Switch deal you were looking for.

This deal isn’t site-wide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. There’s no minimum, and you can save up to $100 until the code expires tomorrow.