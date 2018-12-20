Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 calvin klein

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You don’t need to be a celebrity like, say, Kate Moss or Mark Wahlberg or Brooke Shields or even the a Kardashian-Jenner to score some quality Calvin Klein underwear, apparel, or accessories. In fact, today you can get it for much, much cheaper than usual. Amazon is discounting men’s and women’s Calvin Klein styles via their Gold Box. And just so you know, the iconic brand is back in style in a big way, so trendy types probably wouldn’t even think it was that weird if you gave them Calvin Klein underwear as a gift this season. Maybe.



#2 anker

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s been making a big push into the audio world with its SoundCore spin-off brand this year, and four of its most popular products are deeply discounted in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



I imagine the most popular deal here will be the SoundCore Space noise-canceling over-ear headphones for $69 (nice), a $30 discount. These headphones can play music and block sound for 20 hours in wireless mode, or up to 50 if you plug in an AUX cable, and they’d make a great gift for anyone who spends time on planes or in a noisy open office.

For a more fitness-friendly set of headphones, check out the SoundCore Spirit X for $28. They pack in Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection, IPX7 water resistance so you don’t ruin them with your sweat (I’ve even gone for a swim in them), and most impressively of all, a 12 hour battery.

Rounding out the deal are a pair of Bluetooth speakers. The more traditional looking SoundCore Motion B with IP67 water resistance, and the unique SoundCore Flare+, which pumps out sound in 360 degrees, and includes its own beat-driven light show on the bottom. You can even pair two of them together to use as a stereo pair.

#3 butcher box

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Is there a better gift than a big-ass box of meat? I’m struggling to think of one. Butcher Box sells $135 e-gift cards that can be redeemed for the special holiday gift box of your giftee’s choice, and our readers can buy a card for just $120 right now with promo code KINJA.



You can check out the gift box options here, to get an idea of what your lucky giftee will be feasting on in January. You’re going to want to invite yourself over for dinner.

#4 itunes

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Congratulations, you’ve done it — you’ve waited until the last minute to finish your shopping. Your options now are limited, but a $50 iTunes Gift Card (on sale for $40) is a pretty good choice for anybody who owns an Apple device. It’s digital, which isn’t ideal for wrapping, but this is what happens when you procrastinate. And at least you know it’ll arrive in time!



#5 projector

Preorder Anker Nebula Capsule II | Kickstarter

Update: The campaign ends in just a few days, meaning this is your last chance to preorder the Capsule II for $399, or $200 less than MSRP. In our experiences with Anker’s crowdfunded projects, it takes a long time for them to offer a deal on the product through Amazon that’s as good as the Kickstarter price, if they ever do.



Anker’s soda can-sized Capsule portable projector was a crowdfunding hit last year, and it really did deliver on its promise. But there were a few obvious areas for improvement, and Anker tackled all of the big ones with the brand new Capsule II, now up for preorder on Kickstarter.



So what’s new?

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win.

2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie.

3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

There are a few other minor differences of note, including the inclusion of USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, an improved speaker, and autofocus. It is a bit bigger than the Capsule (which will remain on sale for the time being); Anker calls it “pint sized,” rather than soda can-sized, which was pretty cheeky of them. Whatever beverage you compare it to though, it’s still very small for a projector.

Kickstarter backers can preorder the Capsule II right now for $399. Anker’s touting a $599 MSRP for the Capsule II, and while there will surely be discounts after it comes out, Anker’s previous crowdfunding projects have, in hindsight, legitimately offered prices to backers that weren’t matched on Amazon for many months after release, if ever.

If you ever bought a Capsule I prior to this Kickstarter going live, you’re also eligible for a $100 rebate when you preorder the Capsule II. Check out the bottom of the campaign page for details.

#6 gummies

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If the daily stressors of life (or just the stress of the holidays) have you tossing and turning all night, give melatonin gummies a whirl. These OLLY Restful Sleep Gummy Supplements also contain L-Theanine and botanicals like chamomile and lemon balm to help calm you down and make you drowsy, and today, you can buy them with a $2 coupon, bringing the price down to just $10. No need to sleep on it; nab this deal now before it peacefully drifts off.



#7 google

Google Home Hub and Two Home Mini Bundle | $130 | Verizon Wireless | $20 discount at checkout

Skip the “Should AI Have Human Rights?” debate until next year and welcome a trinity of Google Assistant-powered servants into your home for just $130, and make the sadist and noted domestic terrorist, Kevin McCallister proud.

Simply add the Google Home Hub to your cart, and you’ll receive an automatic $20 discount and an additional pair of Google Home Minis. Whether you’re looking to invest in a smart home, or want to beef up your unpaid, digital workforce, this is a tremendous deal.

#8 under armour

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Chances are, at least one person on your list — or even just you — is resolving to get fit in the new year. But hey, there’s no time like the present to at least start prepping for the new year, new you. That’s why current and future athletes should check out Under Amour’s sale on all outlet styles. Take 25% off using promo code GIVE25 through December 21, though benefits of getting up and working out will last far beyond that date.



#9 headphones

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever want to watch TV, and loud movies in particular, without disturbing your neighbors, your kids, or your sleeping partner two feet away from you, you want a pair of RF headphones. Yes, not Bluetooth...RF.



Sennheiser makes some of the most popular and best-reviewed models out there, and their entry level RS 165s are on sale for $149 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. These don’t support virtual surround sound like the 175s, but they’ll still sound terrific, and once you get them set up, they’ll be perfectly synced up with the video on your TV, with none of the lag you can get with Bluetooth.

Needless to say, if your partner’s video games and explosion-y action movies keep you awake at night, this would be an amazing (if slightly passive aggressive) gift.

#10 polaroid

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I have nothing but fond memories of the 90s, and I love everything about the styles from that era. (#sorrynotsorry) If you feel the same, the Impossible Project Polaroid 600 96 Cam Instant Camera, on sale for $152 at Nordstrom, deserves your attention.



Its totally fresh color scheme will remind you of the days when things were crunk or fly or jiggy rather than lit or turnt or on fleek, and as long as instant cameras refuse to die, you may as well have the raddest one on the block. Better yet, if you order before noon Friday, you can actually get it here in time for Christmas and give someone the most amazing gift ever.