Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 switch

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on all the Black Friday Switch deals, there’s still time to (sort of) save right now. Amazon’s tossing in a $25 Amazon.com gift card when you buy the console today, which’ll get you nearly halfway to the mandatory copy of Smash. Or the mandatory copy of Breath of the Wild. Or Mario Odyssey. Or Mario Kart. There are so many great Switch games, you guys!



Note: If one color sells out, try the other one.

#2 contigo

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cold drinks in winter should be a crime. Keep your beverages toasty warm for hours on end with our readers’ most beloved Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop insulated travel mug, now on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box. Both 16- and 20-ounce mugs are available in metallic and matte finishes for $9 to $17. And while Contigo will keep drinks hot for a cool 5 hours, this deal will only last a day.



#3 biolite

BioLite FirePit Outdoor Smokeless Fire Pit Grill | $170 via GIZMODO15 | Amazon

We’ve been fans of the BioLite FirePit Outdoor Smokeless Fire Pit Grill since it first hit Kickstarter. It’s easy to transport, minimizes smoke, is see-through for maximum fire viewing, uses wood or charcoal, and doubles as a hibachi grill. (The secret is an advanced circulation system that’s powered by a removable battery pack, which you can plug your phone into, natch.)



Advertisement

If you’ve been wishing for one but couldn’t stand to pay full price, here’s some good news: You can get it for $170 via code GIZMODO15 at Amazon. I’d say this price is smoking hot, but the whole point of the FirePit is that it’s smokeless, so...



#4 starbucks

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What’s better than earning stars with your Starbucks order? Earning Amazon credit, obviously (though you’ll still earn stars too, fear not). While supplies last, you can use promo code SBUX (or “Elsbucks,” as the baristas would write on that code’s cup) to get $5 in Amazon credit when you spend $25 on a digital Starbucks gift card.



Advertisement

You were going to spend that $25 at Starbucks anyway, or at the very least, you can give the gift card as a gift, and keep the credit for yourself (we won’t tell). This deal won’t even last as long as holiday cup season though, so gulp it down while you can.

#5 jackets

Image: Amazon

If there’s one things that pretty much everyone needs in winter, it’s a solid jacket. Don’t let a deal on a good coat get left out in the cold; Amazon’s making it easy to warm up with today’s jacket and coat Gold Box. There are plenty of styles for both men and women from coveted brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, and more. It’s a bundle of discount that you can bundle up with all season long.



#6 tile

Photo: Amazon

And lo, Tile decreed you can replace your own batteries now, and there was much rejoicing. If you’ve been waiting on a good deal for the new Tiles with replaceable batteries, today’s Amazon Gold Box has three options to choose from.



Get two Tile Pros with 300' range and extra loud speakers for $45 (down from $60), a four-pack of Tile Mates and Tile Slims for the same price (Note: The Mates have replaceable batteries, but the Slims do not), or just dip your toes in the water with a single Tile Mate for $16, down from its usual $25. I finally caved and bought one, I’m sick of losing my keys.

#7 arcade1up cabinets

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s still time to gift (or just buy for yourself) one of Arcade1Up’s terrific looking 3/4 sized arcade cabinets, and now, they’re all down to just $199, or $100 less than their launch price.



Advertisement

Most of the cabinets include multiple games (generally from the same genre), so let us know which one you would pick in the comments. For me, it’s the Pac-Man cabinet, just for the paint job.

It might be worth spending some of your savings on a $40 riser, which brings the cabinet up to a more ergonomic height.

#8 oven rack shields

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If you’ve gotten this far in life with your wrists and forearms unmarred by oven rack burns, I don’t know what to say. You must be a lot more graceful and careful than I am. But your luck could run out any time, so unless you want to be like rest of us with faded marks that tell the tales of cookies past, this Silicone Oven Rack Shield 3-Pack might not be a bad purchase. (Orders placed today should even be here in time for Christmas.)



Advertisement

If you’d rather tempt fate and shuffle turkeys and pies in and out of the oven without a safeguard, I certainly won’t stop you, but I also don’t understand why you’re so eager to join the ranks of the oven scarred. It’s not a pleasant initiation.



#9 iphone docks

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Elevation Lab

Elevation Lab makes some of the best iPhone docks money can buy, and you’ll need a whole lot less money than usual to buy them with our exclusive discounts. Even if you don’t need one yourself, they’d make great gifts for any iPhone owner. These deals aren’t quite as good as Black Friday’s, but they’re close.



Advertisement

The $40 (with promo code KINJADOCK4) ElevationDock 4 incorporates a pair of fine adjustment knobs to get a perfect fit, no matter what model iPhone or what case you happen to be using at the time.

The smaller CordDock won’t hold your phone quite as steady, but it lets you effortlessly take the phone off the dock while keeping the charging cord attached, which is perfect for nightstand use. Get it for $27 with promo code KINJACDOCK.

#10 GTA V

If you have Amazon Prime, you can have Twitch Prime. And if you have Twitch Prime, you can get a $15 Amazon credit when you buy a copy of GTA V (PS4 | Xbox One) for $15, meaning it’s basically free.



Advertisement

Just make sure you’ve created a Twitch Prime account before making your purchase, and double check that the game is being sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC directly, or else you won’t get the credit (which expires at the end of January).

Full terms and conditions here.