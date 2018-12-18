Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 giftable tools

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s run a few gift-friendly tool sales for the holidays, but today’s is specifically about stocking stuffers. Everything in the sale is physically (fairly) small, and on sale for under $45.



I suspect the most popular deals here will be the Gerber knives and multitools, because those are always the most popular gifts, but the $7 magnetic wristband is a no-brainer, the $17 Makita drill bit set is a great deal, and you can even put a handheld circular saw in your giftee’s stocking for $40. I bet they didn’t see that coming!

Just remember that all of these deals are only available today, or until sold out.

#2 itunes gift card

Graphic: Shep McAllister

An iTunes gift card is a great last minute gift idea for any iPhone or Mac owner, and for the next few hours (or until sold out), you can get a $50 card on Amazon for just $42.50. And unlike most iTunes gift card deals, you’ll actually get a physical card here, which would normally be irritating, but for gift-giving season, it’s a virtue. The card is valid on apps, Apple Music subscriptions, movies, iCloud storage, and more, so it’ll definitely get used.



#3 cole haan

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes for any occasion, and if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, they’re taking an extra 30% off their sale section with the code SAVE. We expect that this will be their last big sale before Christmas.



Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s), waterproof boots for the winter, or even the new Stitchlite Wool chukkas and oxfords, which were added to the sale section recently.



#4 anker chargers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C is taking over the world, so if you’re getting a new Switch, laptop, or other USB-C-powered device for the holidays this year, Anker’s got you covered with all the charging accessories you need.



For the chargers, just be sure to note the wattage of the USB-C port. 30W should be plenty for most laptops (if a bit slower than MacBook Pro owners might be used to), and 18W should be okay for things like iPads, phones, and even the Switch in handheld mode.



Chargers:

Battery Packs

Cables

#5 adidas

Image: Chelsea Stone

Run — don’t walk — to take advantage of this Adidas Flash Event at Nordstrom Rack before the holiday shipping deadlines hit. Right now, everything from new kicks, gloves and backpacks to apparel for men, women, and kids are on sale, so you’ll definitely find the last few things you need take you over the finish line when it comes to your gift list.



#6 samsung tv

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This 55" TV from Samsung offers all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a mid-tier TV under $700, including 4K UHD resolution, HDR, and internet connectivity. And today, both Walmart and Amazon have it marked down to $478, the lowest price we’ve seen from either retailer.



This current deal is about $50-70 off the regular going rate. So, this may be one of the last, great TV deals available to ship on time for Christmas.

#7 bonobos

Photo: Bonobos

You know why your procrastinate with your shopping year after year? Because you keep being rewarded for your behavior, so why would you do anything differently? This time it’s Bonobos reinforcing your decisions with 30% off sitewide via LOVEMYSELF and free shipping in time for Christmas. But you can’t put off using it — it’s only good through Wednesday. Maybe you’ll learn yet.



#8 smart lock

Photo: Amazon

August’s third generation Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from using your phone, and you can get the silver model for just $100 today, just a dollar more than we saw on Black Friday.



Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house; just send them a guest key with the August app. And since it integrates with your existing deadbolt, you can continue using a physical key as well, if your phone ever dies.

Unlike previous August locks, this one doesn’t have Wi-Fi built in—it uses Bluetooth to talk to your phone—but you can add a Wi-Fi hub to your router to access it over the internet from anywhere.

#9 grills

Photo: Home Depot

There’s never a bad day to buy a grill, but today is an especially good one since Home Depot has marked down grills ranging from portable tabletop models to 6-burner behemoths. Charocoal, gas, or pellet? Stainless steel or ceramic? Smoker or griddle? Whatever your preferences, they’re included in the sale. Some items have already sold out, though, so I’d shop quick, before the selection is reduced to embers.



#10 switch pro controller

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $56 is below the price we were seeing on Black Friday. It’s not a huge discount, but we rarely see it drop below $64.

