Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 Dyson

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



Big discounts on the Animal version have been few and far between, but today only, it’s back down to the same $380 that we saw around Cyber Monday. Not bad considering it debuted at $600 just nine short months ago.

Advertisement

This model doesn’t include the soft cleaning head of the Absolute version, but it has a larger bin and more accessories than the entry level Motorhead, which is only a few bucks cheaper right now. All of the V10s include the same 60 minute (!!) battery, and the same powerful motor.

#2 cables

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because Anker combined the best of all of its cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' (promo code CABLE8462) or 6' (CABLE8463) USB-A to USB-C version today. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last cable you’ll ever have to buy.

Advertisement

Those codes work on both red and black, but just be sure you’re using the right code for the right length. And remember, USB-A to USB-C cables don’t support USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds like C-to-C cables, but they do allow you to charge your USB-C gadgets from any standard, ubiquitous USB charger.

#3 zappos

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sometimes procrastination pays off — at least, that’s Zappos’s theory. The shoe retailer is rewarding all those who waited until the last minute to make holiday gift purchases with a $20 code to use on a future purchase after spending $100 or more.



Advertisement

There’s only one code per customer, and the promotion is today only, but otherwise, there are surprisingly few limitations on this sale — the code should be delivered to your inbox within three days of making your purchase. So basically, just buy a loved one a pair of Uggs, and get $20 to spend on yourself later.

#4 switch

Photo: Kotaku

If you couldn’t get your hands on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle on Black Friday, Walmart has a variety of bundles on sale today that make for decent consolation prizes.



Advertisement

As far as I’m concerned, the best deal of the bunch is this bundle, which includes your choice of Switch console (Gray or Neon), your choice of Labo set, and a $20 wired third party controller for $350.

Nintendo Labo: The Kotaku Review The first question you might have about Labo is: what’s so special about a box of cardboard and… Read more Read

If you don’t want Labo, I’d probably go with the console plus a free copy of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $299. That game’s currently selling for $30, and it’s way more fun than it has any right to be.

If you’re a big Mario Tennis fan (who isn’t?), the Mario Tennis bundle comes with a download of the game, plus a free set of Joy-Con tennis rackets and one of those $20 wired controllers for free.

And finally, if you just want more controllers to play multiplayer games, this bundle includes two of those third party wired gamepads for free with the purchase of a Switch.

#5 tea

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When Oprah spills tea, the world listens. And when Oprah spills tea about her favorite tea, the world obligingly purchases it on Amazon and takes a sip. Seriously, though, Oprah does know her beverages, and today, you can purchase her favorite Vahdam tea gift sets at a discount thanks to an Amazon Gold Box.



Advertisement

The queen of “Favorite Things” lists is partial to chai, but there’s a tea for every taste on sale. Give a set away as a gift, or drink it yourself and imagine you’re at a tea party hosted by Ms. Winfrey herself.



#6 headphones

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 headphones set the standard for all other brands to follow when it comes to noise-cancelling technology. And right now you can get a pair for $300.



This price is $30-50 lower than usual, matching its Black Friday pricing.

However, as with all great things, these are not cheap. But it’s hard to argue against this investment, especially around the holiday travel season.

#7 melissa & Doug

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I thought I was done Christmas shopping, but then this deal popped up, and I am weak and couldn’t resist it. Now I’m sharing it with you so you can test your own willpower. Remember the Melissa & Doug Deluxe Cleaning and Laundry Play Set that was advertised in Target’s Black Friday ad for $80? Today you can get it for $20.



Advertisement

After you add the 50% off Cartwheel offer to your account, add the set to your cart and choose either in-store pickup, drive-up, or ship to store to make the discount apply. While it does suck that you can’t get it delivered for this price, at least this way you won’t have to worry about shipping delays. And you’d pay at least $40 for all 21 of these pieces anywhere else, so maybe the slight inconvenience of driving to a store is worth it.

#8 hand warmer

Photo: Amazon

It might look like a run of the mill USB battery pack, but EnergyFlux’s Enduro pulls double duty as an electric hand warmer. Its 7800mAh of power can recharge your phone a couple of times, or heat the exterior up to 109 degrees for about seven hours, depending on how cold it is outside.



Advertisement

At just $27 (after clipping the 10% coupon), it beats buying a bunch of those chemical hand warmers that can only be used once, and would make a great last minute gift for anyone living in a cold climate.

#9 boots

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Wintertime is boot time. That’s just how it is, there’s no arguing it. The two are inextricably linked and shall not be separated by God or man, so don’t bother trying. Embrace it. Even if 99% of your time is spent indoors, the boot deities must be appeased.



Advertisement

Today only, Amazon will help you get outfitted for the season with boots from $17. From warm and waterproof to simply stylish, there are boots for whatever you’ve got going on. Maybe they’ll even inspire you to channel the spirit of those little girls from that one Gap commercial.



#10 tiny arcades

Photo: Shep McAllister

These Tiny Arcade arcade games are no less cute than when they came out last year, but they are a fair bit cheaper at just $12 or $13 today. I got a few as a gift last year, and now they’re the coolest ornaments on my Christmas tree.



Each “cabinet” has the full, playable version of its respective arcade game, with real (tiny) buttons and joy sticks, and even authentic audio.