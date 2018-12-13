Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 outdoor gear

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t bought a gift for your favorite outdoorsperson, this one-day Amazon sale is full of great ideas, and great deals, that could turn anyone into an aspiring Bear Grylls.



Highlights include several Victorinox Swiss Army knives, a three-pack of stocking-friendly LifeStraws, a bunch of flashlights and headlamps, a survival seed vault, an inflatable SUP, and even a popular Klymit sleeping pad within 25 cents of the best price ever on Amazon. We’ve only just made it past the trailhead with this deal though, so take a hike over to Amazon to discover all of the deals.

#2 weighted blanket

22 Pound 60" x 80" Weighted Blanket | $102 | Amazon | Promo code PEDWX8ZI

A weighted blanket would be an amazing gift for your stressed out friends and family members (and really, are there any other types?). Just think about how nice the lead vest feels when they lay it on you at the dentist, and then imagine feeling that way at home, under a soft blanket, without someone scraping at your teeth with a metal hook.

This 22 pound model is heavier than most, and at 60" x 80", it’s big enough to share (or not). Our readers can use promo code PEDWX8ZI today to save $34, bringing it down to $102, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a blanket this heavy.



#3 kamado grill

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kamado grills are so hot right now. Like literally, they get up to 750 degrees, or a whole lot cooler if you want to smoke something slow and low.



Advertisement

If you’re even considering a 188 pound, $895 grill, I assume you’ve already done some of your homework, or tasted your neighbor’s brisket and realized that you need this in your life, but just as a refresher, the thick and heavy ceramic walls are significantly better than metal at maintaining heat and moisture, and the shape promotes air circulation for even cooking.

The Kamado Joe II almost always sells for $1,200, but today only, you can get it for just $895 on Amazon (with our apologies to your delivery driver). That’s a lot of money for a grill! But if you want to get into meat smoking, or even outdoor pizza cooking, this is as good as it gets.You even get a five year warranty on anything metal, and a lifetime warranty on the ceramic, so this one should last you.

#4 wake up light

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a big price drop.



The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $37, the best price we’ve seen all year. While there are higher end models with color-shifting lights and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

#5 headphones

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched earlier this year, but today, they’re just $26 with promo code SDCSPT03.

#6 nerf

Photo: NERF

One of the most fun memories my family has made in recent years was a giant NERF battle on the lawn. I’m talking children, my adult siblings and their spouses, my parents — all of us pummeling each other with foam darts and then pausing to collect them so we could go again.



Advertisement

I kind of think I want to make it a holiday tradition, and you can, too, if you stock up on gear during Amazon’s NERF sale. Dart refills start at $4, and there are blasters from $6 (but you’ll probably want one of the bigger ones if you’re going to stand a chance in the war). It’ll give you a whole new perspective on what an “old-fashioned family Christmas” can be.



#7 giant snickers

Snickers makes a special 1-pound candy bar that’s designed for slicing and sharing, but we won’t tell anyone if you eat the entire thing yourself. Save $2 by clipping the coupon on the page. Amazon even ships it with reusable cool-packs to keep it from melting en route, not that most of the country would need them right now.



#8 ebay

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

eBay’s 15% off coupon offers great savings on dozens of toys and gaming accessories you’d be lucky to see under the tree.



Advertisement

Use the code PLAYTIME15 during checkout to get markdowns on cool toys, like the Sphero Bolt, and recently released titles like Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! and Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PS4 or Xbox One. Just a heads up though, you can use the code one time, the discount maxes out at $100, and it ends tonight.

#9 whitestrips

“You know, I think my teeth have gotten too white,” said no one ever. Seriously, there’s no limit to the brightness of a perfect smile. Because of this, Amazon has the 12-Treatment Crest 3D White Vivid Plus Whitestrips Kit for $18 when you clip the $5 off coupon on the product page and apply code 10VIVA12 at checkout. That’s $1.25 per treatment and a totally fair price for a smile white enough to glow in the dark.



#10 j.crew

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew makes solid, classic clothes, which is why I don’t expect this J.Crew flash event women’s apparel at Nordstrom Rack to stick around for long. The sale itself will technically last through tomorrow, but the best stuff, will probably sell out sooner. Snag a few winter-staple sweaters, nice work slacks, and well-made tees while you still can.

