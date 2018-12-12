Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 apple watch

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. And today at Walmart, you can save even more.



This deal is valid for both the 38mm ($229) and 42mm ($259) GPS models. Sadly, the cellular version isn’t on sale this time. And while those deals aren’t quite as good as the ones we saw on Cyber Monday, they’re still $50 less than Apple would charge you.

#2 lightning cables

A really nice Lightning cable is an ideal stocking stuffer for the iPhone owners in your life, and they don’t get much nicer than Anker’s PowerLine+ cables. Wrapped in nylon and reinforced with kevlar, they’re basically unbreakable, and just feel really nice to use.



For a limited time, get a 6' cable in the color of your choice for just $11 with promo code ANKCABLE, complete with an adjustable pouch that keeps it from getting tangled.

#3 house plants

If you like to fill the void in your life with house plants, Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals has a sale that should grow on you.



Inside, you’ll find a variety of indoor house plants from Costa Farms, as well as some Miracle Gro products to help you keep them alive. Most Amazon plant sales we’ve seen to this point have been succulents, but today’s selection is full of...whatever larger plants that aren’t succulents are collectively called. Insucculents?

Everyone loves a good ficus, this 16" money tree won’t cost you too much money, and you can even buy a live 3' Christmas tree.

For the rest of the deals, make like a tree a leaf this article to head to Amazon, and remember, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#4 mattresses

If you’ve ever laid on a Wirecutter-recommended Leesa mattress in a Pottery Barn or West Elm store, and somehow managed not to buy one immediately, you’re in luck, because Amazon’s offering bigger savings on them today than you’d ever get from Leesa.com (or Pottery Barn, for that matter).



Prices start at just $300 for a twin, and queens are listed at $668, which is nearly $200 less than the current price on Leesa.com, and that’s with a sale running. And yes, even buying from Amazon, you’ll still get a 100 night trial, so you can rest easy.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#5 star wars armada

Star Wars Armada is a great board game about capital ship combat, but you’d be forgiven for buying it just for the included miniature ship models.



Normally $80, it’s down to just $56 on Amazon today. That’s a couple bucks more than it was on Black Friday, but it’s not a trap; it’s a great deal by any other measure.

#6 nike

Holiday gifting is hard, but hey, don’t sweat it; Nike is running a deal that will make shopping that much less tedious. Through December 14, take $30 off orders of $150 or more with promo code GIFT30. After all, you can’t go wrong with giving a pair of cool sneakers, or new workout gear and apparel. Or, just get something for yourself, and literally run away from your responsibilities for a while with an endorphine-boosting jog.



#7 cutting board

Joseph Joseph’s Cut & Carve cutting board is double sided, dishwasher safe, and angled to collect juices. One side even has spikes to hold your meat in place while you carve. No, it’s not as pretty as a butcher block, but it’s a functional cutting board that you’ll find yourself using every night. Get the black one for an all-time low $14 today, down from the usual $20.



#8 yankee candle

Even if your house is visually decorated for the holidays, you could be missing the all-important component of a seasonal scent. A peppermint, gingerbread, or pine fragrance wafting through the air can really take things to the next level.



With Yankee Candle’s 5 for $60 Large Classic Jar or Tumbler Candles sale, you can stock up on scents for every room of the house. You’ll also be saving major scrilla — each candle is normally $30, so basically, you’re getting three for free. But you’ll need to do it soon, because this offer will be extinguished Friday.



#9 pressure washer

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. Today only, Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $159, way below its usual ~$250, and the best price ever.



At 2300 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, and its brushless induction motor should run quieter and cooler too. So get yours before the deal is blasted away at the end of the day.

#10 board games

Board games are always a solid choice for holiday break entertainment. Even the most screen-addicted will need a break from the laptop/phone/TV eventually, and games are pretty excellent as far as encouraging human interaction and making memories.



Walmart has a bunch on sale today, and they range from timeless classics like Monopoly to chaotic kid faves like Pie Face Cannon. Relatively highbrow options like Trivial Pursuit are even in the mix. You’ll be happy you have them on hand once the dreary post-Christmas winter starts to drag on, and on, and on...

