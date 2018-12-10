Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: ANKER, ALL DAY

It’s Electronics Day in Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, so it’s only natural that an Anker Gold Box is one of the highlights.



The most obvious stocking stuffer idea here is a three-pack of durable Anker PowerLine Lightning cables for $20, in three different lengths. That’s the same price Apple charges for a single (worse) cable.

This tiny $11 battery pack is another crowd pleaser. It can slip into just about any pocket, and has enough juice for nearly a full phone charge. The larger PowerCore 10000 is also available for just $19.

For anyone with a modern iPhone, this Qi charging pad supports Apple’s maximum 7.5W charging speed, and unlike a lot of similar pads, it includes the requisite Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter that it needs to operate.

Own a Switch or a modern, USB-C powered laptop? This car charger includes a 30W USB-C PD port, so you can stay powered up on long road trips. It also has a regular USB port for your phone.

And finally, it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without some charging hubs. Choose from one with Quick Charge 3.0 support, one with 10 (!!) ports, and even a surge protector, with a few USB ports included, naturally.

Just remember unlike most Anker deals, all of these prices are only available today.

#2: A TON OF STORAGE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If a regular-ass hard drive won’t hold all of your videos, photos, or video games (Red Dead Redemption 2 owners probably know that pain), this 10TB desktop external drive from WD is down to $200. It was about $20 cheaper around Black Friday, but otherwise, this is the best deal we’ve seen.

#3: Networking gold box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Modems and Mesh Routers and Networking Switches, oh my! Today’s Networking Gold Box has everything you need to slay the Wicked, Weak-ass WiFi of the West (or wherever your parents are) for some of the best prices ever.



Notable deals include NETGEAR’s Orbi Wall-Plug Mesh networking System, a D-Link 8 Port Unmanaged Switch, and D-Link Powerline , all of which are selling for their lowest Amazon price.

#4: Target home blowout

Photo: Target

When was the last time you went to Target and walked out without having bought more than you planned to? Can you even remember? Everything in there is so appealing that it’s almost impossible to avoid making an impulse purchase.

Today that’s even true online, with 30% off a ton of home items for Green Monday. They range from the practical, like furniture and bedding, to the strictly indulgent — do you really need another throw blanket or decorative knick knack? Of course not, but we both know that the heart wants what it wants, and you’re going to buy it anyway. Such is the power of Target.

#5: Walmart tv SALe

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

To celebrate Green Monday, Black Friday’s weird, procrastinating cousin, Walmart is lowering the price on a number of TVs. This includes the Ellen-approved, $380 55-inch 4K UHD HDR VIZIO TV.

This Chromecast-enabled Vizio set offers a lot for that price, e.g. voice control, mobile app control and, most notable of all, full array backlighting.



#6: Uniqlo SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

An extra layer of down never hurt anyone in winter. Pump up your puffer collection today with these deals on Uniqlo’s famous Ultra Light Down jackets, coats, vests, and more for both men and women.

As the name suggests, this isn’t the kind of material that keeps you warm by weighing you down; these styles are thin enough to be worn as either an inner or outer layer, and snuggly to the point where you’ll know you have it on, but not heavy enough to be a nuisance. In fact, it’s one of our favorite, most affordable down jackets out there. Pretty much all the jackets and vests are $10 off, while the coats are a bit more steeply discounted, so go to town on this down deal before it’s done.



#7: Zappos sale

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sales at Zappos are a rare occurrence, so shoe lovers, or even just regular people who wear shoes but feel neutral about them, should listen up: For Green Monday, Zappos is taking an extra 20% select sale styles with promo code EXTRA20. But these aren’t any ordinary select sale styles; items included range from Uggs, to Hunter rain boots, to Nike sneakers, and hundreds more, so scoop up some discounted shoes while you can.

#8: DYSON DISCOUNT

Graphic: Amazon

Humans are fickle creatures, so wouldn’t it be nice to have an air purifier that’s just as multifaceted as we are? This on-sale Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier cleans your air while it cools you down in summer and heats up your home in winter, which is especially relevant, uh, right now. In fact, our readers recently dubbed this Dyson one of their favorite space heaters of all time.

But wait, there’s more. Because this is a Dyson we’re talking about, the air purifier is also smart — or at least as smart as an air purifier can be. It’s Wi-Fi enabled, so you can monitor its air-cleaning progress via Dyson Link App. And the best part: Today, it’s down to just $360, thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box, so it would be smart of you to take advantage of this one-day discount ASAP.

#9: SWITCH ESSENTIALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know Super Smash Bros. is The Thing To Play right now, but if you have a Switch, or are giving one as a gift this year, these three games are just as essential, and they hardly ever get this cheap:

#10: Dongle life

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. Several of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to note the promo codes.

