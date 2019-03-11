Photo: Amazon

Spending money on a good toothbrush can pay off many times over down the line by helping you avoid hefty dentist bills, and Philips’ Sonicare Diamond Clean is one of the best out there.



While this particular Diamond Clean doesn’t include a Bluetooth-connected app, it does pulse 31,000 times per minute, it works with the complete lineup of Sonicare brush heads, and it comes with a unique glass wireless charger and a travel case. $100 is a match for the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this brush, but it’s only available today.