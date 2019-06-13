Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Online TV subscriptions just keep getting more expensive (and don’t get us started on actual cable), but making the switch to an OTA antenna doesn’t mean you have to give up your DVR.



TiVo’s Bolt OTA is the same TiVo you know and love, but for antenna users. Just plug any antenna straight in, position it to get a signal, and you’ll be able to use TiVo to access an on-screen guide, pause and rewind live TV, and record your favorite shows. This being a modern TiVo, it also includes Alexa support, a voice remote, and built-in 4K streaming apps so you can spend less time changing inputs, and more time getting caught up on oh-my-god-there-are-too-many-shows.

$190 is an all-time low, just note that there’s a service fee required ($7/month, $70/year, or $250/lifetime).