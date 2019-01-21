Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

WeMo smart switches are basically the atomic unit of home automation, and you can pick one up for just $23 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of the holiday shopping season.

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.