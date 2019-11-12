The Time to Buy a New Watch Is Now Thanks to This Huckberry Sale

It's all consuming.
Form•Function•Form Leather Chronograph (Cream) | $96 | Huckberry

Here’s your chance to pick up a beautiful, budget-friendly FormFunctionForm Leather Chronograph for a low $96 at Huckberry. Typically selling for around $130, this handsome 40mm watch offers a button-stud band which promises to fit all wrist sizes thanks to its over 2″ of adjustment.

The band design hides the adjustment holes behind watch face, adding to the visual simplicity of the piece. Suffice to say, minimalism wins out here.

This particular timepiece is the right balance between beautiful, understated and affordable. If you’re looking for a gift for one of the men in your life, or want to upgrade your wrist game, it’s a good time to buy. This watch is unlikely to stay at this price for long, so get yours before you run out of time.

