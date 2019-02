Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Time’s ticking on Valentine’s Day gifts and right now Amazon is blowing out tons of different watches. Both men’s and women’s styles are discounted and there’s an option for every occasion, whether you’d want something to wear to dinner, or to go diving with.

Prices start at just at around $25 for a Timex Weekender all the way to a $333 Armani piece. Use them to look cool, or ya know, tell time. Get your new wrist buddy before time run’s out.