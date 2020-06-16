It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleHealth

The Thirst Is Actually Real Because You're Dehydrated and Need Electrolyte Powder

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
463
Save
16-Count Electrolyte Powder | $17 | Amazon Gold Box
16-Count Electrolyte Powder | $17 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

16-Count Electrolyte Powder | $17 | Amazon Gold Box

We all have our beverage remedies for post-workouts, hangovers, and upset stomachs. If Pedialyte or Gatorade is your go-to drink but you find them a bit too much in sugar or flavor I’ve got a great substitute. Today this sixteen count bag of electrolyte powder from Liquid IV is 30% off, saving you $7 on the original price.

Advertisement

They say we lose hydration from our bodies just by walking around and if you’re still going on long strolls and jogs this is definitely true. In the summer it’s much worse and keeping hydrated is super important if you’re spending most of your days outside. One of these packets is the equivalent of almost three bottles of water and is a perfect mix of potassium, sodium, and glucose. If you’ve ever been overheated or had a bad case of the hangovers you know headaches, dizziness, and muscle cramps are the worst. Well toss one of these packs into sixteen ounces water, mix it up, and you’re on your way to recovery.

The company vows to refund your purchase if you aren’t satisfied but how many happy customers they’ve had we don’t think it happens often.

Advertisement

Free shipping for all Prime members.

G/O Media may get a commission

Keep Your Teeth Shiny and Clean With 25% off the Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush [Exclusive]

Keep Your Teeth Shiny and Clean With 25% Off The Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush [EXCLUSIVE]

Use the promo code KINJA65
Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Feed Your Inner Happy Gilmore With up to 50% off Golfing Equipment

This Echo Dot Has a Built-In Clock, Now $25 off

What's the Best Carry-On Luggage for Summer Travel?

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals