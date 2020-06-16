The Thirst Is Actually Real Because You're Dehydrated and Need Electrolyte Powder

16-Count Electrolyte Powder Graphic : Sheilah Villari

16-Count Electrolyte Powder | $17 | Amazon Gold Box



We all have our beverage remedies for post-workouts, hangovers, and upset stomachs. If Pedialyte or Gatorade is your go-to drink but you find them a bit too much in sugar or flavor I’ve got a great substitute. Today this sixteen count bag of electrolyte powder from Liquid IV is 30% off, saving you $7 on the original price.

They say we lose hydration from our bodies just by walking around and if you’re still going on long strolls and jogs this is definitely true. In the summer it’s much worse and keeping hydrated is super important if you’re spending most of your days outside. One of these packets is the equivalent of almost three bottles of water and is a perfect mix of potassium, sodium, and glucose. If you’ve ever been overheated or had a bad case of the hangovers you know headaches, dizziness, and muscle cramps are the worst. Well toss one of these packs into sixteen ounces water, mix it up, and you’re on your way to recovery.

The company vows to refund your purchase if you aren’t satisfied but how many happy customers they’ve had we don’t think it happens often.

Free shipping for all Prime members.