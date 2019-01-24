Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably know that City on the Edge of Forever is one of the best Star Trek episodes ever produced. But did you know it was based on an award winning Harlan Ellison teleplay, and that he spent 30 years complaining about how Gene Roddenberry ruined it before finally releasing the original in print?



You can beam that original work down to your Kindle for just $2 today, including a scathing intro from Ellison himself, as well as thoughts from four Star Trek writers and four original cast members.