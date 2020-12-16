The TCL 10L and 10 Pro Bring Quality Hardware That Was Already Cheap Before Today's 25% Discount

TCL 10 Pro | $337 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

TCL 10L | $187 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Looking for a new smartphone? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like its rise to fame in the TV world, the company’s value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and two of them get a pretty nice discount today.

The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $337 following a $113 price cut, the steepest drop to date. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more networks worldwide. Budget buyers will appreciate saving over $60 on the TCL 10L, another unlocked Android device featuring a larger 6.53" LCD screen, a 48MP quad rear camera system, 64GB of storage, an d 6GB of RAM. Along with a physical Smart Key button you can program to quick-launch any app you want, both have microSD card slots and headphone jacks. Bless.

In his “Battlemodo” versus post for Gizmodo, senior reporter Sam Rutherford compared the TCL 10L favorably to the Moto G Power, citing its unique design, impressive performance for the price, and superior camera quality:

Look, if you were hoping that one phone would dunk on the other, that just wasn’t going to happen. With both phones priced at $250 and running on the same general platform, the competition was bound to be neck-and-neck. Picking the right budget phone for you depends on your priorities. If you value having a sleeker device or if you like to shoot a lot of photos, the TCL 10L is probably the better option—I think it looks better, too. But if you’re looking for a new daily driver, the Moto G Power is the one you want, thanks to its fantastic battery life and much better speakers.

If you need matching headphones to go with it, consider pairing your TCL 10 Pro or 10L with the wallet-friendly TCL SOCL500TWS or TCL S150 true wireless earbuds, each of which are discounted today starting at $46 and $28, respectively, when you clip the coupon listed on the page.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in June 2020 and updated with new information by Gabe Carey on 12/16/2020.