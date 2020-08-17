It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Switch Pro Controller Is Back Down to $59

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $59 | Amazon
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $59 | Amazon

Anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch oughtta be familiar with the “joys” of Joy-Con drift. Unless you own a Switch Lite, there’s a high chance you’ve even experienced the phenomenon yourself. For those tired of putting up with Joy-Con altogether and prefer a more robust solution, the Switch Pro controller is your friend. Resembling the Xbox One controller, albeit with a cool translucent design, the Pro controller features textured grips, a built-in gyroscope, and charges over USB-C.

Perhaps the only thing it lacks are the pressure-sensitive triggers of the DualShock 4 and aforementioned Xbox One controller, which are much more suited to racing games like Burnout Paradise Remastered. Still, if you’re rocking Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch Pro controller is your best bet.

Luigi's Mansion 3
