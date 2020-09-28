It's all consuming.
The Switch Lite Is Back in Stock for $200 on Amazon in Yellow and Coral, Lowkey the Best Colorways

Gabe Carey
Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow, Coral) | $200 | Amazon
As we await the arrival of the long-rumored Switch Pro, along with its dimensions and specs, it’s my opinion the Switch Lite is the best way to play Nintendo games in 2020. Now, before you denounce me in a fit of rage, put one in your hands for a few minutes of Mario Galaxy or Burnout Paradise and you’ll see what I mean. Back in stock on Amazon in both Yellow and Coral variants for the retail price of $200, you can do just that without getting gypped by a price-gouging third party seller.

The lightweight and truly portable handheld gaming console is reminiscent of the PS Vita hardware-wise, down to the actual D-pad as opposed to the discrete up/down/right/left buttons on the Switch proper. Though it’s admittedly disappointing there’s no way to output Switch Lite games to the TV due to hardware constraints, I haven’t missed the functionality since I traded up my launch day Switch for the bright yellow guy you’ll find here. Since a lot of Switch games look better on other platforms, mobility is the system’s primary advantage anyway. I haven’t regretted my purchase, and I doubt you will either.

