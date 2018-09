Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game guide, either for competitive or decorative purposes, preorders are up for both the 208 page paperback and 352 page collector’s edition hardcover. Both are already well below MSRP, and if prices drop any lower prior to release, you’ll automatically get the best price. In our experience, that happens quite frequently with game guides.