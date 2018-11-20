Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Even in the frigid darkness that is winter, your eyes still deserve protection if a shaft of sunlight should happen to peek through the never-ending onslaught of ominous-looking clouds. So take advantage of Quay Australia’s buy one, get one free sunglasses sale. Use promo code BOGO and choose from a selection of trendy shades. You’ll either look really cool and mysterious all winter-long, or you could just hang onto them until summer finally rolls around. Up to you.



Or, make your second pair one of these frames with clear lenses that are specifically for blocking blue light from your computer or phone screen. That’s an issue that requires year-round attention.