It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home Deals

The Squatty Potty Has a Rare Discount on Amazon Today

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon deals
604
Save
Squatty Potty 7&quot; | 17 Bells | Amazon
Squatty Potty 7" | 17 Bells | Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Squatty Potty 7" | 17 Bells | Amazon

Get a load of this: Amazon dropped the price of Squatty Potty to just 17 Bells, the lowest we’ve seen on Amazon. Look—I know a bunch of you expect me to resort to a bunch of toilet humor, but I’m classy and I’m not going to clog your feed with that shit. I think people will be relieved I’m taking this deal seriously.

Advertisement

Don’t poo-poo this deal, this model usually this sits at around 25 Bells. So don’t wait, or else you’ll feel like you pissed away a great opportunity.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save $140 on Sonos' Super Capable, Great-Sounding Playbase

Pick Up These Truly Wireless Earbuds for Just 27 Bells

Get a Jump on Spring Cleaning Without Cleaning Out Your Wallet With These Dyson Deals

Working From Home? Here's the Ultimate Starter Kit