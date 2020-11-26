It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

The Special Edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch is Back on Sale, So Throw Away Your PlayStation 5

Giovanni Colantonio
Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
So you just bought a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X? That’s cool, but have you considered throwing them directly in the garbage? Who cares about next-gen consoles when the Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch is back on sale? This adorable bad boy was a hot commodity when it released back in March alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now it’s back and as precious as ever, so you can go ahead and flush Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War down the toilet. It’s Animal Crossing season, baby! It never stopped and it will never end! Happy Turkey Day, villagers.

