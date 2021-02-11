The Soraya 2 Is the Perfect Combination of Ingenuity, Power, and Pleasure, Save 30% on It Now

Lelo Soraya 2 KINJA10

Lelo Soraya 2 | $158 | Ella Paradis | Use Code KINJA10

As you’ve seen this week, Lelo designs beautiful adult toys that are gorgeously packaged and meticulously tested. The Soraya 2 is hands down my favorite. Use the code KINJA10 at checkout for a total of 30% off this glorious vibe.

I was not prepared for the power that the Soraya 2 has, and it took some getting used to. But once I did, it quickly rose to the top of my list. As with a classic rabbit, you both g-spot and c-spot stimulation. The difference here is it is precise every use. Lelo’s entire line is made from the plushest ultra-silicone, softer than any vibe in my collection. The Soraya 2 was designed to be the perfect shape because Lelo literally did trans-vaginal ultrasounds to engineer the most elite vibrator on the market. If that’s not dedication, I don’t know what is.

You know I’m a sucker for sex tech, and I was positively surprised by the ingenuity of the Soraya 2. Lelo really took into consideration a woman’s body and needs. There are twelve vibration settings, and it’s effortless to operate with the button placement and the open handle. I wouldn’t say it’s “whisper quiet,” but it’s a lot gentler in the noise department than other toys out there. It absolutely holds its charge and can handle self-love sessions for up to two hours. You also can only use one motor at a time because the dual ones are independent of each other. Which I have to say is a nice feature to mix it up. The Soraya 2 is extremely accomodating, and if you’re looking for something with a kick, this might be the vibe for you. This is approved for watersports, so don’t be afraid to take it on a high seas adventure. Water-based lube is recommended. And please remember to clean your goodies before and after use. Lelo actually has a great spray for that.

Advertisement

This will ship for free.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.