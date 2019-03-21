Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Corsair makes our readers’ favorite mechanical keyboards, and the smallest member of the family is down to its best price ever today.



Like Corsair’s larger K70 and K95, the K63 uses genuine Cherry MX switches (Reds, in this case), and features customizable (though single color) backlighting. The main difference is that the K63 doesn’t have a number pad, which may or may not be an issue for your workflow, but there’s no doubt it saves a ton of desk space.