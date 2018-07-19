You probably wouldn’t want to use the Dremel MiniMite for, like, cutting through steel bolts, but it’s perfect for smaller tasks like sanding, polishing, engraving, and, uh, carving jack-o-lanterns. Plus, it’s battery powered, and only $20 today, making it a great addition to your toolbox.
The Smallest Dremel Is Down to One of Its Smallest Prices
You probably wouldn’t want to use the Dremel MiniMite for, like, cutting through steel bolts, but it’s perfect for smaller tasks like sanding, polishing, engraving, and, uh, carving jack-o-lanterns. Plus, it’s battery powered, and only $20 today, making it a great addition to your toolbox.