The SkinStore Just Discounted Sets of Japan's Number One Selling Sheet Masks

32 Lululun Sheet Masks | $19 | SkinStore



All five variety packs of Lululun’s face masks are now on sale at the SkinStore. Y ou can save $6 on the best selling sheet mask company in Japan, that’s a 24% discount . Lululun’s goal is to make products that are simple and effective. By doing this they’ve been able to cut out unnecessary costs and create affordable lines for their customers .



There’s something for a variety of skin concerns in these sets. Precious Red is for mature skin. It’s a rice trio formula that will hydrate, smooth the skin, and minimize fine lines. The Blue set is for dry skin with three times the Lipidure of other masks. The Blue sheets provide long-lasting moisture, 130 times longer than it’s competitors. For dull skin, the White set is all you. It’s got lots of Vitamin C to brighten and correct discoloration. The Pink set aims to refresh the skin by making it smoother and plumper. And Precious White returns older skin to a younger version and fights redness with four vitamin components and anti-inflammatories.

