It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

The SkinStore Is Giving You 25% off Everything to Build the Perfect Summer Skin Regiment

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSkinStore
33
Save
25% Sitewide Sale | SkinStore | Use Code MEMORIAL
25% Sitewide Sale | SkinStore | Use Code MEMORIAL
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

25% Sitewide Sale | SkinStore | Use Code MEMORIAL

This is a good time with all these skincare sales to assess your cabinet for what you need for summer and if you can get it on sale all the better. For the holiday the SkinStore is running a sitewide sale of 25% off with code MEMORIAL. This code works on everything, even bundles and clearance items.

Advertisement

So let’s grab a good sunscreen to start. It’s no secret if you follow me that I love French company La Roche-Posay and their sunscreen is perfection. I do tend to burn easily so I prefer a high SPF and basically live in it all summer. To take off a heavy sunscreen you’ll need a good oil cleanser followed by a foam cleanser. But if you do catch a little sun and need to put some moisture back in and cool it down. Aloe is still the best to do this and Tony Moly’s face masks are the way to go.

The sale runs until May 26 and there is free shipping on all orders.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Make a Full Body Sheet Mask Out of Sheet Masks for Every Body Part

Save Big on Laptops, Desktops, and Printers During the HP Memorial Day Sale

Get Six Stainless Steel Cuisinart Pots and Pans for $179

Save a Bundle on Laptops and Desktops In the Dell and Alienware Summer Sale