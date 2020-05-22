The SkinStore Is Giving You 25% off Everything to Build the Perfect Summer Skin Regiment

25% Sitewide Sale MEMORIAL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This is a good time with all these skincare sales to assess your cabinet for what you need for summer and if you can get it on sale all the better. For the holiday the SkinStore is running a sitewide sale of 25% off with code MEMORIAL. This code works on everything, even bundles and clearance items.

So let’s grab a good sunscreen to start. It’s no secret if you follow me that I love French company La Roche-Posay and their sunscreen is perfection. I do t end to burn easily so I prefer a high SPF and basically live in it all summer. To take off a heavy sunscreen you’ll need a good oil cleanser followed by a foam cleanser. But if you do catch a little sun and need to put some moisture back in and cool it down. A loe is still the best to do this and Tony Moly’s face masks are the way to go.

The sale runs until May 26 and there is free shipping on all orders.

