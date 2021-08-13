32 Lululun Sheet Masks | $20 | SkinStore | Use Code EXPERT



Lululun’s goal is to make products that are simple and effective. By doing this, they’ve been able to cut out unnecessary costs and create affordable lines for their customers. Right now, you can save 20% on some of my favorite sheet masks with the code EXPERT.

There’s something for every skin concern in these sets. Precious Red is for mature skin. It’s a rice trio formula that will hydrate, smooth the skin, and minimize fine lines. The Blue set is for dry skin with three times the Lipidure of other masks. The Blue sheets provide long-lasting moisture, 130 times longer than its competitors. For dull skin, the White set is all you. It’s got lots of Vitamin C to brighten and correct discoloration. The Pink set aims to refresh the skin by making it smoother and plumper. And Precious White returns older skin to a younger version and fights redness with four vitamin components and anti-inflammatories.

