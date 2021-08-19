The Simpsons Arcade 1Up | $529 | Walmart

Licensed games are weird. 99% of the time you get something like Superman 64, but some of these have risen above the filth to become video game classics. The Simpsons arcade game is one of them. This arcade game based on the characters of the beloved cartoon family remains one of the best beat ‘em ups of all time. Right up there with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and X-Men. Hmm.. I guess Konami is just really good at adapting licensed IPs as beat ‘ em ups actually . A nyway, you can own The Simpsons arcade cabinet from Arcade1Up which will release in November this year for the price of $529 from Walmart. Other retailers also have the cabinet bundled with a stool and tin sign for $699.