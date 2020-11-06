The Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Is Half off in This Early Black Friday Deal

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum | $89 | Walmart



Keeping things clean should be high up on your list. S ince we will be spending more time indoors and at home again soon why not keep your house in tip-top shape? The Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum is here to help. Take 51% off it today and get your home back in tip-top shape.



Advertisement

This bagless vacuum is nimble, strong, and can tackle even the toughest dust lurking in hard to get places. With anti-allergen tech and a HEPA filter give you and the dwellers of your home some relief from sneeze inducing matter. If you’ve got a few pets you know fur can collect in hard to reach places . The p et m ulti-t ool is perfect if you have a wire- haired animal . I t’s a challenge to get that off sofas and upholstery. The crevice tool aids with other above-floor areas too . It’s time for a heavy-duty winter clean and the Shark was quite literally made for this. With its smartly designed swivel steering maneuverability around and under furniture is simple. There is also a self-cleaning brushroll to take out both human and pet hair with no wrap around to slow it down. L et this Shark bite through dust, dirt, and debris and return your house to cozy and clean. This comes with a 5-year limited warranty as well .

This sale is expected to run until Sunday. This item will ship for free.