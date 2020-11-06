It's all consuming.
The Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Is Half off in This Early Black Friday Deal

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum | $89 | Walmart
Keeping things clean should be high up on your list. Since we will be spending more time indoors and at home again soon why not keep your house in tip-top shape? The Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum is here to help. Take 51% off it today and get your home back in tip-top shape.

This bagless vacuum is nimble, strong, and can tackle even the toughest dust lurking in hard to get places. With anti-allergen tech and a HEPA filter give you and the dwellers of your home some relief from sneeze inducing matter. If you’ve got a few pets you know fur can collect in hard to reach places. The pet multi-tool is perfect if you have a wire-haired animal. It’s a challenge to get that off sofas and upholstery. The crevice tool aids with other above-floor areas too. It’s time for a heavy-duty winter clean and the Shark was quite literally made for this. With its smartly designed swivel steering maneuverability around and under furniture is simple. There is also a self-cleaning brushroll to take out both human and pet hair with no wrap around to slow it down. Let this Shark bite through dust, dirt, and debris and return your house to cozy and clean. This comes with a 5-year limited warranty as well.

This sale is expected to run until Sunday. This item will ship for free.

Sheilah Villari

