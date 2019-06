Graphic: Shep McAllister

Late last year, the iconic and reader-favorite Logitech G502 gaming mouse got an upgrade, and the new HERO model is on sale for an all-time low $52 on Amazon.



Everything you know and love from the old 502—the customizable weights, the 11 button layout, the RGB lighting—is still here, but the HERO model adds Logitech’s new 16,000 DPI HERO sensor, up from the previous model’s 12,000 DPI.